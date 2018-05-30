Karthik Subbaraj on his film with Rajinikanth: I was sure I would direct a film with him someday

Karthik Subbaraj will soon start working on a light-hearted film with Rajinikanth. Karthik Subbaraj will soon start working on a light-hearted film with Rajinikanth.

Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who is embarking on a film starring megastar Rajinikanth in the lead, says the movie will have nothing to do with politics. “It has been my dream to make a film with Rajini sir. I grew up watching his films. And I was sure I would direct a film with him someday. I never thought would happen so early,” Subbaraj said.

When he wrote the new film for Rajinikanth, he was in for a surprise.

“I went with the story to Rajini sir about a year ago. I never thought he would agree to do it. To my surprise, he had seen my films — from the first one Pizza, then Jigarthanda and Iraivi. When Rajini sir said he had seen all my films, I was happier than I can explain.

“He had trust in my abilities and we decided to do our film together as soon as he was free from his two assignments 2.0 and Kaala. I thought he would forget about my film. But now that he has finished with his pending projects, he told me we can start,” added the director, who has attained an impressive reputation in no time at all as a filmmaker who delivers the hits.

Karthik feels a huge sense of joy and responsibility. “With the happiness of knowing I am working with the biggest star of the country comes the worry of knowing how to present him in a different light. To change his image is unacceptable to his fans, so I’ve to work my way around his image.”

The one thing that the movie won’t go into is politics. “I’m aware Rajini sir has been doing political films lately. But my film with him would have nothing to do with politics. It would be a light-hearted film.” Apart from Rajinikanth, only Vijay Sethupati has been finalised in the yet untitled film. “Vijay Sethupati has been a part of almost all my films. He trusts me blindly and I feel the same trust in his abilities each time,” the director said.

He dismissed reports of Simran being finalised as Rajinikanth’s leading lady. “So far, only Rajini sir and Vijay Sethupathi have been locked. We are yet to finalise the leading lady. We hope to complete the film by the end of this year and release the film early next year.”

