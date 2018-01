Karthik Srinivasan’s 2018 calendar: Shruti Haasan, Taapsee Pannu channel Hollywood legends; see photos

Karthik Srinivasan’s 2018 calendar: Taapsee Pannu and Shruti Haasan strike a pose reminiscent of Hollywood legends Karthik Srinivasan’s 2018 calendar: Taapsee Pannu and Shruti Haasan strike a pose reminiscent of Hollywood legends

Popular celebrity and fashion photographer Karthik Srinivasan recently launched his 2018 calendar. This year’s calendar features the top female actors of the south Indian film industry.

The celebrities who modelled for Karthik are Regina Cassandra, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Taapsee Pannu, Aishwarya Rajessh, Bindhu Madhavi, Oviyaa, and Nikki Galrani.

The theme of the calendar is vintage Hollywood. The actors have posed like yesteryear’s Hollywood starlets, and the pictures have come out looking as fabulous as you would expect them to be. For instance, Taapsee posed like Breakfast at Tiffany’s Audrey Hepburn, while Nikki Galrani struck the famous Marilyn Monroe pose for the month of February.

Here are the pictures from the calendar:

The calendar launch was hosted by Dhivyadharshini. Karthik posted the entire set of pictures from the calendar on his official Twitter handle. A while ago, Karthik was in news for clicking an iconic photograph of Padma Vibhushan and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd