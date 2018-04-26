Mr Chandramouli is one of the best films I have done in my career: Karthik

Mr Chandramouli stars veteran actor Karthik with his son Gautham. The two share the screen space for the first time. Mr Chandramouli stars veteran actor Karthik with his son Gautham. The two share the screen space for the first time.

Yesteryear year hero Karthik, known for his romantic roles in the 80s and 90s, is acting with his son Gautham Karthik for the first time in the upcoming film Mr. Chandramouli. Talking at the audio launch of the film on Wednesday, the actor said that Mr. Chandramouli is easily one of the best films he has been part of.

“It is not possible to talk about extremely beautiful things in a very short span, Mr. Chandramouli has been one such experience. I have acted in about 150 films. I started acting in 1981 and this is easily one of the best ever movies I have done,” he said. “I got to know about this film through my Jackie Chan, Gautham. It has been an emotional and happy experience. I was surrounded by amazing talent and stunned by them. In fact, I wanted the names of Gautham and the heroines to come before mine,” he added. Heaping praises on director Thiru, Gautham Karthik thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity to work with his father. “The most important person in the film is Thiru. He has done the impossible by assembling a great team. He also gave me an opportunity to act with my father. The first day I went to shoot with my father is so memorable.”

The first audio launch to happen after the 48-day strike saw several stars in attendance. The Tamil Film Producer Council President Vishal, Treasurer SR Prabhu, Suriya, Arya, Shantanu, directors AL Vijay, Kannan, Gaurav, Radhamohan, Ahathiyan and Mahendran were some of the celebrities present at the event. Notably, the album also marks the singing debut of Brinda Sarathkumar who is the sister of Suriya and Karthi.

Talking at the event, Suriya said, “I became an actor because of Vasanth sir. It was Gnanavel Raja for Kaarthi. So, we are really happy that Brinda got an opportunity from someone outside the family as well.”

Making his speech, Vishal thanked the producer and director for being co-operative during the 48-day strike. “We wanted to do this so that the industry gets clarity. Kollywood will become an example for Indian cinema in the next 6 months. It’s with the co-operation of the entire industry that we have been able to make Indian cinema look at us.” He also requested artistes to be accommodative with their dates. “I make a request to the managers of artistes, especially with heroines. I request them to give some clarity to the producers on any issue when it comes to dubbing or promotions or payment.”

Directed by Thiru, Mr. Chandramouli stars Karthik, Gautham Karthik, Regina Cassandra, Varalakshmi and Sathish. The film is produced by Dhananjayan. T Mr. Chandramouli is likely to release in the last week of May.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd