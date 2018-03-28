Karthick Naren and Gautham Menon engage in Twitter war over Naragasooran’s release

It was announced that ace director-producer Gautham Menon would be backing the young filmmaker Karthick Naren’s second project Naragasooran. It was announced that ace director-producer Gautham Menon would be backing the young filmmaker Karthick Naren’s second project Naragasooran.

With his first film Dhuruvangal Pathinaru, Karthick Naren had turned several heads in Kollywood with his impressive filmmaking. The film came with no expectation but became one of the biggest hits of the year, earning accolades from several corners. Following the success of D16, it was announced that ace director-producer Gautham Menon would be backing the young filmmaker’s second project Naragasooran. But now, Karthick has claimed that the director hasn’t given the necessary funds for the production and the release of the film.

The argument started when Karthick Naren tweeted about how ‘misplaced trust’ can kill the dreams of a filmmaker. “Sometimes a misplaced trust may kill you. People should think twice before taking it for a ride. The last thing you want to see is your passion getting butchered from all the directions for a mistake you did not commit. Threshold!,” he tweeted. There was immense speculation that the tweet was meant for Gautham. Gautham, on the other hand, tweeted about a short released by a YouTube channel, indirectly hitting back at Karthick. “While some young filmmakers whine about their passion getting butchered instead of growing a pair, here’s a young team that makes an interesting short about girls, women, cricket, CSK and liberation. What a connect. So very nicely done!,” he tweeted.

This tweet elicited a direct reply from Karthick, who claimed that he was made to invest his own money in the film. “While everybody advised against it I had the pair to trust you & collaborate sir. In return we were treated like trash & made to invest on our own. I think its better to whine & confront instead of running away. Please don’t do this to any other young filmmaker sir. It hurts!,” he tweeted.

Sometimes a misplaced trust may kill you. People should think twice before taking it for a ride. The last thing you want to see is your passion getting butchered from all the directions for a mistake you did not commit. Threshold! — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 26, 2018

While everybody advised against it I had the pair to trust you & collaborate sir. In return we were treated like trash & made to invest on our own. I think its better to whine & confront instead of running away. Please don’t do this to any other young filmmaker sir. It hurts! http://t.co/05b4v7eSXg — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 27, 2018

While some young filmmakers whine about their passion getting butchered instead of growing a pair, here’s a young team that makes an interesting short about girls,women, cricket, CSK and liberation.What a http://t.co/dseipSKVrF very nicely done! — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) March 27, 2018

In an interview to a Tamil magazine, Karthick has alleged that his film was used as bait for Gautham’s other productions. “It all started well. We were supposed to start shooting on September 16, 2017. But we didn’t get any funds until September 10. We were introduced to Badri sir by Gautham on September 12 and he told us Badri sir would take care. In fact, Gautham sir hasn’t invested in the film. It was Badri sir and our own money that helped us finish production,” said Karthick.

The young filmmaker has also alleged that the salaries of several people were still pending and that they heard that the funds raised for the same was funnelled into other projects of Gautham. “Gautham sir knows how important the second film is for a director. It is very disheartening. Now, that we have invested in this, we don’t have enough funds for the next project, Nadaga Medai. Gautham sir has been an inspiration to several, including myself. I hope he acts swiftly and releases the film,” added Karthick.

Gautham, on the other hand, has said that there is no bad blood between him and Karthick. He further claimed that he has personally invested Rs 9 crores in the film. “I don’t see the problem. There are several reasons for a film’s release to be delayed. My own films Dhuruva Natchathiram and Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta have been delayed by a year now. It is important to release it at the right time,” remarked Gautham.

He has further said that Aravind Swamy’s salary has been almost settled and he would dub soon. “We will do it when the time is right. Karthick had a supportive team who made sure he got the people he wanted. He claims that I wasn’t involved. The release date will be confirmed in ten days and it will happen according to Badri’s wishes.” He further added that being in a position of responsibility in the Producer’s council and with the current situation, it wouldn’t be right to talk about his film’s release.

Following the arguments, Siddharth, the co-producer of Nenjam Marapathillai which is also backed by Gautham, has backed Karthick’s claims. “For all those asking over the last year … The below thread is exactly what is happening with #NenjamMarappathillai,” he tweeted quoting Karthick’s tweets. Helmed by Selvaraghavan, Nenjam Marapathillai stars SJ Suriya and Regina Cassandra. The film which was supposed to release in the second half of 2017 has been delayed for quite some time with no concrete announcement.

