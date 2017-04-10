Karthi, Vishal to star in Prabhudheva’s Karuppu Raja Vella Raja

Karuppu Raja Vella Raja team. Image courtesy: Twitter Karuppu Raja Vella Raja team. Image courtesy: Twitter

Multifaceted filmmaker Prabhudheva on Monday announced his next directorial outing and the film has been titled Karuppu Raja Vella Raja. The film will is a two-hero subject, with actors Karthi and Vishal playing the lead roles. Newcomer Sayyeshaa, who will be making her debut in Tamil with AL Vijay’s Vanamagan, has been signed to play the female lead.

Karuppu Raja Vella Raja is a love triangle, which will mark Prabhu’s comeback in Tamil as a director after a gap of six years. His last directorial outing in Tamil called Vedi came out in 2011. “I have done some of my best films with writer K Subhash and this film is happening because of him. He is the one who narrated the story to Karthi and Vishal and convinced them to come onboard,” Prabhu said at the press meet in Chennai. Subhash passed away last year due to kidney failure.

The direct English translation of the title would read ‘Black Raja and White Raja’ and it may sound a bit racist. But, it is not. “The title Karuppu Raja Vella Raja is not about the skin colour of the characters. It is about the conflict between love and violence and that is the gist of the story,” explained Prabhu, who is also producing the film under his home production banner, Prabhu Deva Studios.

Karuppu Raja Vella Raja will have music from Harris Jayaraj and the remaining cast and crew will be announced soon. Prabhu, who was busy with his Bollywood projects, returned to Tamil cinema as an actor last year with Vijay’s Devi(L) and he also produced Jayam Ravi and Aravind Swamy’s Bogan.

