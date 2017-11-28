Karthi hopeful of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru 2, directing Suriya

Karthi held a small Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. Karthi held a small Q&A session with his fans on Twitter.

Actor Karthi is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, a film based on a real-life crime story. He had a Q&A session with fans on his Twitter page and revealed his desire to direct his star elder brother Suriya in a movie.

Karthi said he was writing a script for Suriya when he was working as an assistant director. “When I was an assistant director, I was writing a script for anna only. Let’s see, someday if I impress him with my script I may get to direct him (sic),” he said. It is worth noting that Karthi was assisting ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam before making his debut as an actor with Paruthiveeran in 2007. He was one of the assistant directors in Ratnam’s 2004 political drama Aaytha Ezhuthu, which had Suriya as the lead.

Life came a full circle for Karthi, when he got an opportunity to play the protagonist in Ratnam’s movie Kaatru Veliyidai. The romantic drama that released earlier this year amid huge expectations did not perform well at the box office. However, Karthi overcame that box office failure with the cop film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which was based on the headlines director Vinod read in the newspapers.

“Vinod is a well read director. Very clear about screen time and what will work on screen. He always wants to give some additional information to the audience and educate them apart from entertaining. Part 2- We don’t have a script yet but I hope we find something interesting,” Karthi said while talking about the director, who shot to fame with Sathuranga Vettai in 2014.

Karthi also responded to questions about Thala-Thalapathy (read: Ajith and Vijay), which have become a sort of cliche in such “Ask Me Anything’ sessions. “Ajith sir is very warm and a thorough gentleman. You will like him more after you meet him. I’ve known vijay sir since he was in Loyola college with anna. Extremely simple man but very confident (sic),” Karthi wrote to fans that requested him to tell a few words about their favourite actors.

The conservation also led to an interesting exchange between Karthi and Siddharth. When the Kaatru Veliyidai actor was asked to name films that impressed him recently, he said “#VikramVeda #Meesaimurukku (because am an engineer too) But waiting to watch “#Aval”. Heard a lot about it. (sic).”

Siddharth responded to that tweet requesting him to watch Aval this weekend. “let’s go this weekend da. You watch #AVAL and @Milind_Rau & I will watch #TheeranAdhigaaramOndru and then treat! Enna na solradhu? #ADgumbal,” asked Siddharth, who also co-wrote Aval, besides playing the lead role.

“I’m bloody scared to watch ur film after hearing about it from Friends. But will watch it over weekend. Pakka!,” the conversation ended with Karthi’s promise.

Karthi’s Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru has received big thumbs up from critics and fans alike. And the film has been also declared as a success in terms of its collection.

