Karthi film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’s first look to be revealed. Find out when

Karthi, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai will be seen in an action thriller titled, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who debuted with Sathuranga Vettai and the first look of the film will be revealed on June 30. The film is produced by S.R. Prakashbabu and S.R. Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

The female lead of the film is none other than Rakul Preet. The star who is currently working with Mahesh Babu in AR Murugadoss’s Spyder. Rakul has also signed a Bollywood project Aiyaary opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The music for the film is scored by Ghibran. The first schedule of the movie took place in Rajasthan, while the second one began three weeks back. In fact, Rakul Preet had tweeted about it to her followers.

Vinoth had revealed sometime back that the film is inspired from true events and the plot was based on a news report published in 2005. In the film, Karthi will be playing a cop. It will also mark the debut of popular Marathi actor Kishore Kadam in Kollywood. The antagonist in the film will be portrayed Abhimanyu Singh, who played the baddie in Vijay’s film Thalaivaa. The film is expected to hit the big screens sometime in August, however, there is no confirmation from the filmmakers about the same.

After this, Karthi is teaming up with director Pandiraj, of Pasanga fame. The film will be produced by Karthi’s brother Suriya under the banner 2D Entertainment. He is also working on Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja with Vishal and Prabhu Deva as well.

