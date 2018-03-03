After Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh together in another film

Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh to reunite for Karthi 17. Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh to reunite for Karthi 17.

After the successful Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh join hands again for a film tentatively titled Karthi 17. The film is helmed by debutante director Rajath Ravishankar. Rajath has previously assisted noteworthy filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap, Saravanan and R Kannan. The film also boasts of a solid supporting cast comprising Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, R.J. Vignesh, Amrutha and Renuka among others. Yesteryear star Karthik is also said to be making a cameo appearance in the film.

The film will have music by Harris Jayaraj. The technical crew will consist of R Velraj (Cinematography), Ruben (Editing), Jayashri Narayanan (Art Direction), Anbariv (Stunt Direction), KV Durai (Executive-Producer) and Jay Jagaveeran (Associate Producer). The project will be bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures, who earlier produced Suriya’s blockbuster hit movie Singam 2. The shooting of “#Karthi17” is scheduled to commence on March 8th in Chennai followed by a 15-day schedule in European countries followed by schedules in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Himalayan regions.

Here of some of the moments from #Karthi17 launch. An exciting project to look forward to, directed by debutant @RajathDir starring @Karthi_Offl & @Rakulpreet in @Jharrisjayaraj music. pic.twitter.com/dSUWkdooKw — Prince Pictures (@PrincePictures_) March 3, 2018

Karthi is currently shooting for Pandiraj’s Kadaikutty Singam. The actor will be sharing screen space with Sayyeshaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the film. Kadaikutty Singam is produced by Suriya’s home venture 2D Entertainment. Incidentally, this is the first time Suriya is producing his brother Karthi’s film. Rakul, on the other hand, is working with Suriya in his 36th project. Helmed by Selvaraghavan, the film also has Sai Pallavi along with Suriya and Rakul. The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures who had also bankrolled Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

