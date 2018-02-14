Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal first look: Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma are charming

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal is a popular phrase from a famous Tamil song in the film Thiruda Thiruda. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal is a popular phrase from a famous Tamil song in the film Thiruda Thiruda.

It was Mani Ratnam’s romantic comedy Ok Kanmani that brought the handsome Dulquer Salmaan to the shores of Tamil cinema. Well, now the actor’s 25th film will be a Tamil rom-com! A poster from his 25th film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal has been released by the makers and it has gone viral. Dulquer fans are going gaga over his cute poster with Ritu Varma. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, KKK is touted to be a romantic thriller. It has choreography by KM Bhaskaran, who along with Desingh has worked for cinematographer turned director Vijay Milton. The film is said to involve travel and has been shot in Goa, Delhi, Pune etc.

Dulquer’s last venture was the bilingual anthology Solo. The film didn’t succeed at the box office due to an ongoing strike in Tamil Nadu that was further fuelled by negative word of mouth from Kerala. However, the actor enjoys a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu. Ritu Varma, on the other hand, made people notice her in Pellichoopulu where she shared screen space with Vijay Devarkonda. KKK will be her debut as a female lead in Tamil. She is also part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram starring Vikram, Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh.

A little Valentines Day present to all of you from us at team #KKK !!! Presenting the first look of #KannumKannumKollaiyadithal ! @riturv pic.twitter.com/3I75gZ6nVW — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) February 14, 2018

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal is a popular phrase from a famous Tamil song in the film Thiruda Thiruda. Composed by AR Rahman, the film was directed by Mani Ratnam starring Prashanth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd