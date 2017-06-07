Kangana Ranaut’s Queen remake in Tamil, Kannada to be directed by Ramesh Aravind

Ramesh Aravind to direct remake of Queen Ramesh Aravind to direct remake of Queen

Filmmaker Ramesh Aravind will be helming the Tamil and Kannada remakes of 2013 super-hit Bollywood film, Queen. While the Kannada version has been officially announced with Parul Yadav in the lead role, the makers have reportedly brought Kajal Aggarwal aboard for the Tamil version. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

Earlier, the filmmakers had announced to remake Queen in all four south Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Actors Tamannaah and Amala Paul were roped in to reprise the role of Kangana Ranaut in the remakes. However, the project has received significant changes in terms of its cast and crew ever since. Actor-filmmaker Revathy was supposed to direct the remake in Tamil and Malayalam versions with Tamannaah and Amala, respectively. However, Revathy and Tamannaah opted out for unknown reasons.

Mediente, the production house that is bankrolling the project, on Monday announced that Ramesh will be helming both Tamil and Kannada versions. “A lot of changes happened. The whole project was planned afresh, except for the Kannada version, and this time, I had no hesitation in pitching for the Tamil version as well,” Ramesh told the media at the launch event. He said he can’t officially confirm the leading female actor for the Tamil version but he said the filmmakers have tapped Kajal for the job.

The Kannada version has been titled Butterfly, which will have Parul playing the female lead. And Amy Jackson will reportedly reprise the role of Lisa Haydon in all the four languages. The makers are expected to announce the full details of Telugu and Malayalam remakes soon.

Queen became a game changer for Kangana Ranaut after it won multiple National Awards including the Best Actress. The film narrates the self-discovering journey of a traditional Delhi girl when she goes on a solo honeymoon trip to Paris after her wedding is called off by the groom, played by Rajkummar Rao.

