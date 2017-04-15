Kamal Haasan’s epic mimicry of Godfather actor Marlo Brando reveals his unseen fanboy side. Watch video

This Kamal Haasan’s interview is epic – the actor is seen delivering the dialogue of his favourite star Marlo Brando. This Kamal Haasan’s interview is epic – the actor is seen delivering the dialogue of his favourite star Marlo Brando.

Kamal Haasan has always been open about his love for Hollywood legendary actor Marlo Brando. He has even mentioned many a time that this actor happens to be his inspiration. In fact, his performance in Nayakan has been compared to that of Marlo’s in Godfather.

So, when we came across an old interview of Kamal where he is seen delivering dialogues of this legend, we realised his fanboy side. You have to watch the entire interview to see him deliver some of not just Marlo’s dialogues, but Clint Eastwood, Robert De Niro and John Wayne as well.

As the host points out dialogues, Kamal performs it with a flourish. Especially the way he says Travis Bickie’s dialogue “You Talking To Me?” from Taxi Driver movie is fantastic. We have to say, voice intonations do great things while you perform.

He also got the host to deliver Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan’s dialogue. Interestingly, India dubbed Sivaji as the country’s Marlo Brando. Kamal’s iconic line from Guna was also a part of this conversation. So, this video is the best throwback interview you could watch today.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan’s next release is expected to be the spin-off of Dasavatharam. The film titled, Sabaash Naidu is being directed by Kamal himself and follows the life of one of the nine characters that the star played in the 2008 movie, Balram Naidu.

The Vishwaroopam star is however not shooting for the film currently as he has been advised by his doctors to rest his fractured leg for a little while longer. In the meantime, he is also trying to find a way to release Vishwaroopam 2, and the talks for the same are happening as well. Rumours are also afloat that Kamal might host the Tamil version of hit reality show Big Boss.

