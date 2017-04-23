I persevered Vishwaroopam 2 in spite of political interferences, says Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan speaks on Vishwaroopam 2 release Kamal Haasan speaks on Vishwaroopam 2 release

Actor Kamal Haasan has confirmed that his long-delayed Vishwaroopam 2 will be hitting the screens this year itself. He took to Twitter to announce the good news stating that he has protected this film despite political hurdles. “Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam2 within this calendar year 2017 (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“Take it away lasses and lads. VR2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered inspite of political interferences. Was worth it. For my Nation & me (sic),” he added. Vishwaroopam is a two-part espionage thriller. The first film in the series came out in 2013 after facing a lot of uncertainty due to political reasons in Tamil Nadu. The actor was accused of showing the Muslim community in a bad light in the film and it was subsequently banned by the then Jayalalithaa government.

Vishwaroopam 2, meanwhile, had been reeling under financial crisis, as its producer, Aascar Ravichandran was unable to clear the remuneration of the cast and crew, including Kamal, said reports. The post-production work of the film is now in progress and the fans can expect a release date for the film soon.

This is, indeed, a happy news for fans of Kamal as the actor was last in 2015 film Thoongavanam. The production of his forthcoming comedy film Sabash Naidu has also been postponed indefinitely due to various reasons.

Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam2 within this calendar year 2017 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017

Take it away lasses and lads. VR2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered inspite of political interferences. Was worth it. For my Nation & me — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017

Besides essaying the lead role, Kamal has written, directed and co-produced Vishwaroopam 2, which also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur in important roles. The big-ticket film has music from Ghibran and will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kamal is also reportedly preparing to make his television debut with Tamil version of popular reality show Bigg Boss. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd