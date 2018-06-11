Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 gets a release date

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is being released in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi). Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is being released in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

It is official! Kamal Haasan’s much awaited and long in the making Vishwaroopam 2 will hit the screens on August 10. A tweet from Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International confirmed the same. “#Vishwaroopam2 to hit the screens on 10th August! #Vishwaroopam2TrailerFromToday#KAMALHAASAN,” read the tweet. The sequel is being released in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

The trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 will be unveiled today at 5 pm in all the three languages. While the Tamil version of the trailer will be launched by Kamal Haasan’s elder daughter and actor-musician Shruti Haasan, the Telugu and Hindi versions will be unveiled by Jr NTR and Aamir Khan, respectively.

“I am extremely happy that we are coming out with the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2. I have to thank you all for the patience you have had for this sequel and the constant love and support has not gone unnoticed. This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard. I also want to thank Aascar Films and V Ravichandran. It is the faith of the people in our work that makes us stronger. I hope you all like what we have made with love and passion for you all, ” said Kamal Haasan had said in a statement.

Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to Kamal’s controversial 2013 film Vishwaroopam. It has taken quite a while to see the daylight due to financial reasons. Last year, Kamal’s own production house took the film over from Aascar Films to finish the post-production and whip it in shape for release. Notably, Vishwaroopam 2 will also be the first Kamal film to hit the screens after his political plunge. Meanwhile, the actor will be hosting the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which is set to air from June 17.

Apart from starring in it, Kamal Haasan has also written, directed and produced the two-part crime story. Vishwaroopam 2 will also star Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta.

