Kamal Haasan: Vishwaroopam 2 is looking great, sounding great

Actor Kamal Haasan is currently busy in the post-production work of Vishwaroopam 2 that was in the deep freezer for a long time due to various reasons. The movie demigod has completed Dolby Atmos for the upcoming espionage thriller in a Hollywood studio in Los Angeles. He shared a picture of himself along with his post-production team, expressing his happiness about the output.

“Vishwaroopam 2 looking great, sounding great. Thanks to all techies who are making it possible. In picture Marty, I, Kunal and Chris. The screen has my later brother’s name as the producer. Would have sent him this picture first had he been around,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The first part of Vishwaroopam was released amid a lot of controversies and met with a huge success. While the majority of the second part was also done at the time, the completion dragged on mainly due to financial reasons. Earlier this year, Kamal announced that his production house Raaj Kamal International Films has taken over the project and will be releasing it after wrapping up the post-portion work.

However, he promised that the film would release by end of 2017 but that didn’t happen. The final leg of the week-long shoot was completed last month at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. It is gearing up for a release early next year.

“Take it away lasses and lads. VR2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered inspite of political interferences. Was worth it. For my Nation & me (sic),” Kamal said earlier in a tweet. Vishwaroopam is a two-part espionage thriller. The first film in the series came out 2013 after facing a lot of uncertainty due to political reasons in Tamil Nadu. The actor was accused of showing the Muslim community in a bad light in the film and it was subsequently banned by the then Jayalalithaa government.

Kamal, meanwhile, will next start shooting for Indian 2, which is a squeal to his 1996 blockbuster. The film was announced during the grand finale of Kamal’s reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil season 1. The film will be directed by Shankar, who is currently busy finishing his magnum opus 2.0, which has Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

