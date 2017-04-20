Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is back on track

The post production work on Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 has begun. The post production work on Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 has begun.

Twitterati has gone gaga over the news of Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2. The news that post-production work for the film is underway was tweeted by Rajesh M Selva, the director of the film. He said, “Yes, Vishwaroopam 2 revived..! Post works with the same old crew back in action. Exciting..! #Vishwarooam2 @GhibranOfficial @kunal_rajan.”

Yes, Vishwaroopam 2 revived..! Post works with the same old crew back in action. Exciting..! #Vishwarooam2 @GhibranOfficial @kunal_rajan — Rajesh M Selva (@RajeshMSelva) April 20, 2017

Vishwaroop2 (Hindi) and Vishwaroopam2 (Telugu) dubbing in progress.! It’s gonna be much bigger than Vishwaroopam. #happycrew #Vishwaroopam2 — Rajesh M Selva (@RajeshMSelva) April 20, 2017

The director was also happy to announce that the dubbing for both Hindi and the Telugu version is going on currently. He said, “Vishwaroop2 (Hindi) and Vishwaroopam2 (Telugu) dubbing in progress.! It’s gonna be much bigger than Vishwaroopam. #happycrew #Vishwaroopam2,” on his official Twitter page. Since then, the news has spread like wildfire and has made Ulaganayagan fans across the world happy.

Since the release of the first part, talks about the second one have been happening. Fans were expecting to see the film on the silver screen much sooner, however, reports suggested that due to budget issues, work on the movie had been indefinitely stopped. Some even considered this to be the next film of Kamal Haasan’s that probably will not see the light, just like his passion project Maruthanayagam. But now, all seems well and industry is abuzz that the movie might release in the end of September.

Well, Sabaash Naidu might have stopped because of the Thoongavanam star’s leg injury, but we will see him on the big screen soon enough. Other stars cast in the movie include Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah. Ghibran will be scoring the music for this one as well. The first movie had faced issues during the time of release for allegedly portraying Muslims in the wrong light. After a court battle and many protests, the movie was released in theatres.

