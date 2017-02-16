Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film faces uncertainty, Sabaash Naidu stopped indefinitely

Kamal Haasan’s Sabaash Naidu in trouble Kamal Haasan’s Sabaash Naidu in trouble

The fans of Kamal Haasan will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite actor back on the silver screen. The latest buzz is that the shooting of Kamal’s Sabaash Naidu has been stopped indefinitely owing to several reasons. Sabaash Naidu has been grappling with a series of issues, including health problems of the crew members. The film, which is a spin-off on the popular character Balram Naidu, one of the ten roles played by Kamal in the 2008 film Dasavathaaram was supposed to be helmed by director TK Rajeev Kumar. However, just days into the shooting of the comedy-thriller, he fell ill and was hospitalised. Following this, Kamal decided to take the responsibility of directing the film and successfully completed the first schedule in Los Angeles.

During a scheduled break in Chennai, the Thoongavanam actor fell down from the stairs of his office and fractured his leg, from which he is till recovering. He was expected to get back on his feet and resume the shooting in January. However, it didn’t happened. The latest reports suggest that the filmmakers are yet to decide on a date to restart the project due to date issues of other cast members. Another obstacle is getting the US visas for the entire crew — this cumbersome process may take up to 8 weeks.

Besides Kamal, the film also stars his daughter Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Saurabh Shukla and Roger Narayanan and will be a trilingual shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

After delivering three interesting films – Uttama Villain, Papanasam, and Thoongaa Vanam in 2015, Kamal has kept a low-profile at the box office. The actor’s most-awaited film, Vishwaroopam II, a sequel to his 2013 espionage thriller, was expected to release last year. However, the film is still reeling under financial problems, which are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.

