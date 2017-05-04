Kamal Haasan to shoot in Chennai for Vishwaroopam 2

Kamal Haasan will be shooting in Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai for Vishwaroopam 2. Kamal Haasan will be shooting in Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai for Vishwaroopam 2.

The first look of Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 has left fans waiting eagerly to see the sequel. From a Kathak teacher Vishwanath, to Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri who joins an Al-Qaeda training camp, the first part was a thriller. One of the stunt sequences especially was considered the highlight of the film. After all of this, the movie was stalled indefinitely. It was speculated that the delay was due to financial difficulties, but not the film seems to be back on track. The first look of the film was released on May 2, in which Kamal Haasan was seen with some bruises while holding the national flag. The look is the same as what he had in the second half of the film.

News has now been confirmed that about 10 days of shooting remains before the movie moves on to post production. Ulaganayagan will be shooting the same in Chennai in the Officer’s Training Academy. The shooting is expected to begin soon. Kamal Haasan had earlier taken a break from shooting for Sabaash Naidu as he had sustained a leg injury. He would be getting back on feet, so to speak with the schedule for Vishwaroopam 2.

Also read | Vishwaroopam 2 posters: A wounded Kamal Haasan shows his love for India, see pic

After Baahubali 2, and Shankar’s 2.0, Vishwaroopam 2 happens to be the most awaited sequel in the Tamil film Industry. Also, fans have been going gaga over the fact that two years after Uttama Villain, which released in 2015, it is being remade in Hollywood. In fact, this came as a surprise after screenshots of the Wikipedia page of the 2017 film Hero was shared on social media. Kamal Haasan was credited as one of the screenwriters for this film. Well, Kamal is on a roll for sure!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd