Kamal Haasan to make his television debut with Bigg Boss Tamil?

Kamal Haasan may host Bigg Boss Tamil Kamal Haasan may host Bigg Boss Tamil

Grapevine is abuzz that actor Kamal Haasan has been approached to host the Tamil version of a popular reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor is currently not shooting for any film as he has been recovering from a leg fracture, which has hampered the production of his forthcoming film, Sabaash Naidu. Reports suggest that the private television channel has offered a huge sum to Kamal to host the show.

Bigg Boss is a popular reality TV show in north India and it was hosted by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the past. Most the seasons have been hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, including the last. The show is also conducted in Kannada. Actor Sudeep has been part of the Kannada version since the first season, which was aired in 2013.

Given that Kamal possesses a great deal of knowledge about several topics, the producers of the show think that he will make a perfect host to launch the Tamil version of the show. Reportedly, even Kamal is also more likely to take up on the opportunity to make his small screen debut. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.

In a decorated career spanning over five decades, Kamal has refrained from associating himself with brands and television commercials. He had only appeared in public service advertisements. But he surprised everyone when he acted in an ad film for a textile showroom brand recently. The actor reportedly contributed the entire remuneration from his first commercial ad to an NGO that takes care of children suffering from HIV/AIDS.

On the work front, the shooting of Kamal’s Sabaash Naidu, a spin-off on his Balram Naidu character from Dasavatharam, has been stopped indefinitely due to various reasons. Kamal is also in the process of clearing the hurdles for the release of his long-delayed film Vishwaroopam 2. He said that the post-production of the film will take about six months and he will see that it releases this year.

