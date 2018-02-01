Kamal Haasan to give keynote speech at Harvard University

Kamal Haasan will address problems that plague Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan will address problems that plague Tamil Nadu.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been invited by Harvard University to give a keynote address on February 10, 2018. The legendary actor had earlier spoken at Harvard in 2016 about freedom of speech. But guess what his topic is this time? It is none other than Tamil Nadu. The actor will address several problems that currently plague the state at the annual Indian Conference of the prestigious university.

“The topic is Tamil Nadu. I chose to speak on it out of sheer necessity. Our state has sunk to the lowest depth. It is affecting my dignity as a man, even more as a Tamilian,” the actor has said in a statement. “I yearn to see my state rise to the height it deserves. The rise of my state will translate into the rise of my nation. Harvard is a seat of learning like our Nalanda University. If only had we continued that tradition without any break, we would have been holding such seminars at least 200 years back,” he said. He further added that such platforms are of utmost importance and significance. “This is going to be an engagement with more fortunate minds who availed an opportunity to seek knowledge. A place that dispenses knowledge, for money or free, is still a seat of wisdom. Having their ears, even though only momentarily, is a great opportunity,” explained Kamal.

Kamal Haasan is all to set to tour the state from February 21, kicking it off from his hometown Ramanathapuram. The veteran actor has titled his journey ‘Nalai Namadhey’, after one of late chief minister MG Ramachandran’s hit films of the same name.

Looking forward to speaking @indiaconf2018 at @harvard University in Boston on 10th Feb. Hope to see you all there!! http://t.co/Z2P5YRJjPZ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 1, 2018

Adding further spectacle, the Ulaganayagan recently signed an autograph, identifying himself as just a politician at a student’s meet in Chennai. He is also expected to reveal the name of his party soon.

