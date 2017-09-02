Kamal Haasan to discuss Anitha’s suicide on Bigg Boss Tamil. Watch video

Kamal Haasan to talk about Anitha’s suicide on Bigg Boss tamil Kamal Haasan to talk about Anitha’s suicide on Bigg Boss tamil

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan will be talking about Tamil Nadu teenager Anitha, who committed suicide on Friday, on his television show Bigg Boss Tamil. The promo video for the Saturday’s episode shows a visibly upset Kamal referring to the young life that was cut-short at 17.

AIADMK-led government is currently neck-deep in the issues stemming from the power struggle within the party. Kamal, who has been highly critical of the government, asked how can people live in peace when leaders are engaged in “bargaining”?

“This is the biggest loss. Do you think I should only feel angry when something like this happens to my daughters? She is my daughter too,” said Kamal, while talking to the media in Kerala.

“We should fight for the rights of our children going beyond caste, religion, party affiliations and state borders. She (Anitha) nurtured big dreams and now everything is gone,” rued Kamal.

Kamal, who has been dropping hints about his political entry, visited Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed issues related to politics. He termed his meeting with the chief minister as an “education tour” on politics.

The 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha from Ariyalur, killed herself on Friday, days after the Supreme Court directed the state government to select students for medical seats in government colleges based on NEET examination. Anitha was leading the fight against National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in the Supreme Court.

In class 12, Anitha had scored 1176 marks out of 1200 and scored a cutoff of 196.75. However, she only secured 86 marks out of 720 in NEET exam that denied her the dream of becoming a doctor.

In her death note, Anitha rued that the students from her village and economically backwards class don’t have resources to attend coaching classes to prepare for NEET exams, which is based on the CBSE syllabus.

Her death has sparked widespread protests in Tamil Nadu.

