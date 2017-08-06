Kamal Haasan threatens to quit Bigg Boss Tamil. Here’s why

Kamal Haasan said he felt responsible for the blunder and thought he owed an apology to the viewers. Kamal Haasan said he felt responsible for the blunder and thought he owed an apology to the viewers.

Movie demigod Kamal Haasan began the Saturday’s episode with a warning to showrunners. He threatened to quit the show as its host, should they include a socially irresponsible task in the future.

For the uninitiated, the show received a lot of flak after the housemates were asked to dress up and behave like mentally challenged persons in the recent episodes. The task was criticised as insensitive and indifferent to people with mental issues.

Even Kamal took exception to the task. And the 62-year-old actor said he was not part of planning day-to-day activities inside the Bigg House house during the weekdays. He added that still he felt responsible for the blunder and thought he owed an apology to the viewers. “The task that made fun of mentally challenged people was not in a good taste. And I’m actually angry about it. We all have social responsibilities,” he rued.

He opined that the issues related to mental illness were not something that should be taken lightly. “You may ask me, why have you not acted a mentally disturbed person in your films? That type of character in my films will not be used for comic relief. He will be the protagonist,” he added.

“I request them (Bigg Boss team) not to repeat such activities on the show hereafter. If it happens again, this show is not important to me,” he said in uncertain terms.

It takes a lot of courage to a man of his stature to admit when he was part of something that was not correct. He is called Ulaganayagan (Universal Hero) for a reason.

After being part of the film industry for more than 50 years, Kamal made his small screen debut with the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil in June. The show has been reeling under a series of controversies, legal problems and threats from members of various fringe groups in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, it is also currently the most talked-about television show with more than 3.6 crore viewers tuning in every day.

