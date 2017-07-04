Kamal Haasan should be made Tamil Nadu CM for a day: Premam director

Kamal Haasan’s views on GST impresses Alphonse Puthren Kamal Haasan’s views on GST impresses Alphonse Puthren

It seems like after hearing Kamal Haasan’s views on the Tamil Nadu government’s double taxation under the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the film trade, director Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame wants the Vishwaroopam actor to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu just for a day so that he can rid the state of its problems.

“If there is a option like in mudhalvan film…to appoint a chief minister for one day . I think Kamal Hassan should be given one day for caring Tamil Nadu . Just one day would do . I hope it happens soon. He would take government to next level with his innovative ideas. This is just my wish . Please forgive this child if I said something wrong (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The 1999 film Mudhalvan, which was directed by Shankar, follows a story of a commoner, who accidentally becomes the chief minister for just a day and shakes up the corrupt system and its leaders.

Of late Kamal has been winning appreciation for his views, which are frank and honest with dollops of sarcasm, on politics and government policies. He became a prominent voice during the Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu. He was also the first leading actor to hold a press conference when the Center announced the GST rate for the entertainment industry as 28 percent. He even threatened to quit the film industry, saying he could not afford so much tax.

Kamal recently slammed the Tamil Nadu government for being indifferent to the problems of the filmmakers in Tamil cinema. “Karnataka has gone even further to facilitate the well being of the film Industry. Telangana and Andhra are also doing their best for their film industries. Bihar used to be the nation’s whipping boy when it came to corruption. Now, Tamil Nadu has left Bihar leagues behind. Film industry is one among the many industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the state. I anticipate even stronger protests soon,” he said.

In protest against the double taxation, film theatres in Tamil Nadu have stopped showing films indefinitely. The filmmakers of recently released movies have expressed their concerns of incurring huge losses due to the strike. And several other new films that were scheduled to release this Friday have also been postponed without a new date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd