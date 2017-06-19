Kamal Haasan shoots in Turkey for Vishwaroopam 2

Kamal Haasan shoots Vishwaroopam 2 Kamal Haasan shoots Vishwaroopam 2

Kamal Haasan is currently busy wrapping up his long-delayed film, Vishwaroopam 2, which is now gearing up for a grand release this year. The majority of its shooting has been completed expect for a few patchwork. The actor has resumed filming the remaining portions in Turkey. Once he returns to India, the final leg of shooting will take place in an army camp in Chennai and then its a wrap.

In the meantime, its post-production work is also going on in full-swing. Speculations were rife that Kamal will launch the much-awaited teaser of the film on the occasion of Ramzan. However, the actor issued clarification rubbishing the report as “fake news.”

Vishwaroopam 2 had been in cold-storage for a while now due to the financial difficulties. Earlier, this year, Kamal announced that his production house Raaj Kamal Films International have taken over the project from its original producer Aascar Ravichandran. According to the earlier reports, the actor was expected to release it in August. But an official word on the same is awaited.

Besides essaying the lead role, Kamal has written, directed and co-produced Vishwaroopam 2, which also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur in important roles. The big-ticket film has music from Ghibran and will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Kamal’s production house owns the theatrical rights of all the versions. The espionage-thriller follows RAW agent Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri, who is on a mission to eliminate the terror-outfit led by Omar Qureshi, played by Rahul Bose. While the first part unfolded in the United States, the second part will be majorly set in India.

Meanwhile, Kamal is preparing to make his television debut with Tamil version of popular reality show Bigg Boss. The first season of the show is all set to open on Vijay TV on June 25.

