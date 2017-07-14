Kamal Haasan reveals name of the abducted Malayalam actress, receives flak and some extra security

Kamal Haasan’s security tightened after the actor revealed the name of the victim in Malayalam actress abduction case. Kamal Haasan’s security tightened after the actor revealed the name of the victim in Malayalam actress abduction case.

Kamal Haasan is currently dealing with a fringe Hindu group – Hindu Makkal Katchi’s complaint about Bigg Boss Tamil and how the show is destroying the Tamil Hindu culture. The actor who was a part of a press conference regarding this issue, also spoke about the recent Malayalam actress abduction case, the investigation of which has resulted in the arrest of actor Dileep. Even the victim had reacted to Dileep’s arrest recently and mentioned that the two had no business dealings.

As per Deccan Chronicle, Kamal said, “Why is it the safety of women in the film industry alone? A female’s presence in the crowd is important to me and I will not let anything happen to her. It’s our duty to see if you are safe. It is not just about actresses. We are not supporting her (Kamal mentioned the name here, because she is an actress).” Many present at the conference pointed out that he shouldn’t be naming the victim, to which the actor replied, “It doesn’t matter if I have used the name. The media itself have used her name. Do not hide the name as there is nothing wrong with it. If you want to call her Draupadi, call her that. Don’t refer to her as ‘a female’.”

Security enhanced at Haasan’s residence following Bigg Boss Tamil controversy&him publicly revealing victim’s name in Malayalam actress case pic.twitter.com/yy9q9P4x51 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

This comment, and the already brewing Bigg Boss Tamil controversy has resulted in the security being tightened at Kamal Haasan’s home. ANI tweeted, “Security enhanced at Haasan’s residence following Bigg Boss Tamil controversy&him publicly revealing victim’s name in Malayalam actress case.”

Taking cognizance of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a notice to the actor demanding an explanation.

Looks like trouble keeps following this actor who doesn’t mince words when it comes to discussing various issues.

