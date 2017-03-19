Kamal Haasan remembers brother Chandrahasan: I did not fulfill half of his dreams he saw for me

Kamal Haasan writes a tribute to his brother Chandrahasan Kamal Haasan writes a tribute to his brother Chandrahasan

Actor Kamal Haasan has paid a rich tribute to his elder brother Chandrahasan, who passed away last night in London. The Vishwaroopam actor said that Chandrahasan was more than a brother to him and he is one of the reasons behind his good life.

“He (Chandrahasan) was a friend. A good teacher. He was not just my brother but he was also like my father. Because of him, I managed to succeed in my life. I did not even fulfill half of the dreams he saw for me,” read a rough translation of Kamal’s tweet, which was written in Tamil.

Kamal shared a very close bond with Chandrahasan, who was actively involved in productions of some of the actor’s the best films, including Hey Ram, Virumandi, Vishwaroopam, among others. Kamal had once said that because of Chandrahasan he did some quality movies under his home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

A lawyer by profession, Chandrahasan stood by the actor like a rock, when his film Vishwaroopam embroiled in a controversy and was subsequently banned by the then Jayalalithaa government.

நண்பனாய் நல்லாசானாய், தமயனும் தகப்பனுமாய் அவரை பெற்றதால் உற்றது நல் வாழ்வு. எனக்காக அவர் கண்ட கனவுகளில் பாதியைக் கூட நான் நிரைவேற்றவில்லை — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 19, 2017

Chandrahasan died due to a massive cardiac arrest at his daughter Anu Hasan’s house in London, where he had gone for a vacation. His death comes even as the family was mourning the death of Chandrahasan’s wife Geethamani who passed away in January this year.

Chandrahasan is survived by his daughter Anu Hasan, who is also an actor and a popular TV anchor. The details of his last rites and cremation are still unknown.

