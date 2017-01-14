Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan, Simbu support Trisha Krishnan, say ‘Let the debate continue’

Kamal Haasan and Simbu today came out in support of leading actor Trisha Krishnan. Kamal Haasan and Simbu today came out in support of leading actor Trisha Krishnan.

Top film stars Kamal Haasan and Simbu today came out in support of leading actor Trisha who found herself in the eye of a storm for her association with PETA which is opposing bull-taming sport Jallikattu. “Pls stop hurting Ms Trisha,” Haasan, who supports Jallikattu, tweeted. “Let the differences between us (Jallikattu supporters) and her (Trisha) become known,” he said, “Let the debate (on Jallikattu) continue. Way should be made for the well-being of both Trisha and the bull,” he wrote in another tweet.

Meanwhile, actor Simbu has said Trisha had not known that PETA will oppose Jallikattu. He said it would be appropriate to talk about her good work in adopting homeless street dogs. Trisha, an animal lover, had appeared in PETA advertisements supporting adoption of homeless dogs. After she was targeted by pro-Jallikattu groups for her association with animal rights group PETA which opposes the sport, Trisha today said she had never spoken against the bull taming sport.

Also read | Actor Trisha Krishnan targeted by Jallikattu supporters for supporting PETA

Trisha said, “I have never spoken against Jallikattu at any given point.” In strong words, she criticised the protesters on her Twitter handle, “Disrespecting a woman and her family is Tamil culture? You should be ashamed to call yourself a Tamilian or even speak about Tamil culture.”

Read their tweets here:

Pls stop hurting MsTrisha.அவர்க்கும் நமக்குமுள வேற்றுமை ஊரறியட்டும் கன்னியும் வாழ நம் காளையும் வாழ வழி செய்வோம். தர்க்கம் தொடர்க நேசத்துடன் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 14, 2017

My support is always for decency. Let individuals be . Dont weaken our case by slandering. Leave small people alone fight decesion makers. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 14, 2017

Before i break my silence on d concerned issue,i would firstly lik 2 thank d entire police personnel of Tamil Nadu for makin sure i reached — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

home safe last night n for being a source of comfort n strength to my family who was put through unnecessary stress and agony — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

Secondly,I have never spoken against Jallikattu at any given point.Thank u @iam_str for making my stand clear and takin up for me as always — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

Disrespecting a woman and her family is tamil culture?You should be ashamed to call urself a Tamilian or even speak about Tamil culture. — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

The actor was shooting at Nemathanpatti near Karaikudi for Tamil thriller Garjanai, which is a remake of Bollywood film NH10 that starred Anushka Sharma. As reported by The Hindu, the police said, after learning that a group of youth, including volunteers from Naam Tamizhar Katchi, had held up shooting on Friday, Trisha, who was staying at the MAM Bungalow on the outskirts of the town, had to pack up and leave for Madurai.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Meanwhile, superstar, Rajinikanth told reporters at Vikatan Film Awards, “Bring in whatever rules but Jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture.”