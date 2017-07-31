Kamal Haasan: Please don’t compel me to start a political party

Kamal Haasan hints at his political entry Kamal Haasan hints at his political entry

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is fast becoming a significant voice in Tamil Nadu politics. It has also not gone unnoticed that Kamal has become more vocal in expressing his opinions about the ruling government, which has rattled the AIADMK party of late, following the death of J Jayalalithaa.

Kamal said he quietly tolerated all the problems created by his detractors for about 15 long years. However, banning his spy thriller Vishwaroopam in 2013 was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The Tamil Nadu government, which was then led by Jayalalithaa, deemed Vishwaroopam as a threat to law and order of the state and banned its screening. Kamal took on the government in the court of law and secured a judicial order for the theatrical release of Vishwaroopam.

“I never understood what was the actual source of all the problems when my films were about to release. For the last 15 years, I had little clue. Every time I had a problem, I went to them (Jayalalithaa government) for a solution. But, I didn’t know back then that they were the ones who were creating them,” he said in an interview to Thanthi TV.

He noted that the government banned his film again even after the court ruling in his favour. Until then, he remained quiet and was taking all the hits lying down as he was afraid of the consequences of going against the people in power.

He said he has realised it now that it is his responsibility to take a stand when he thinks that the government was on the wrong side. He also promised that going forward he will be more active in observing and sharing his thoughts about the functioning of the government, irrespective of which party was in the power.

He said he has a fan’s organisation, which has a clear vision when it comes to politics and it has also been observing all the developments in the politics for years now.

“Today, we should look for people with great organizational skills to run a government not just leaders, who are good with people,” he opined.

“I have not yet to deiced. Please don’t compel me,” he said when he was asked will he float his own party and enter active politics. When the interviewer pressed Kamal for more clarity on him joining politics, he said, “It entirely depends on the circumstances. The amount of pressure I’m subjected to,” he added. “But, don’t ever come to the conclusion that I will not float my own political party.”

He added that he will continue to be a disrupting voice that highlights the problems in the government and the people’s way of life.

It’s worth noting that Kamal is in good terms with DMK party. He has also accepted the party invitation for the 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations of its mouthpiece Murasoli in Chennai next month. The party has also extended the invitation to superstar Rajinikanth, who is yet to announce his decision.

