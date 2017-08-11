Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajinikanth in audience: Here’s what transpired at DMK event

Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth at DMK event Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth at DMK event

The 75th anniversary celebrations of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagama’s mouthpiece Murasoli on Thursday made headlines mainly due to its high-profile guest list. Superstars of Indian cinema Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth together attended the event at a time when both of them are expected to take the plunge into politics.

To everyone’s surprise, Kamal Haasan was made to sit on the stage with DMK president MK Stalin and other dignitaries, while Rajinikanth was seen paying close attention to the speeches sitting in the audience. However, when Kamal delivered his speech, he felt the need to mention that it was Rajinikanth’s choice to take a seat in the audience as he did not wish to make a speech at the event.

“When I was invited, I asked whether Rajinikanth was coming to the event. I was told he was coming. I asked whether will he also make a speech. I was told he choose to sit in the audience. Immediately, I told that I will also sit with him,” he said.

“I thought with Rajinikanth by my side, I will stay out of trouble,” he quipped.

“Later, I stood before the mirror and I asked myself. What was more important my self-protection or self-respect. And I decided my self-respect was important. That’s why I am here on this stage. As someone who ran a publication for some time, this was a great opportunity for me to share the stage with these journalists,” he said.

Kamal said in the run up to the event many asked him whether he was joining the party. He recalled that he received a letter from M Karunanidhi in 1983, which was an invitation to join the DMK. “I haven’t responded to that letter yet. Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) also never asked me about it again. That demonstrates his greatness. I came up on this stage expecting the same respect,” said Kamal.

Following the death of DMK chief J Jayalalithaa, Kamal has become a significant voice in Tamil Nadu politics. He has been blunt in his comments against the ruling AIADMK-government, which has sparked expectations about him entering politics.

