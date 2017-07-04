Kamal Haasan on GST impact: Filmmaking has been made difficult in Tamil Nadu deliberately

- Bigg Boss Tamil episode 8: Anuya gets evicted, Kamal Haasan asks contestants to keep it real
- Bigg Boss Tamil episode 7 summary: Kamal Haasan discusses about the week gone by with Snehan, Juliana, Ganja Karupu and Bharani
- Bigg Boss Tamil episode 5: Snehan, Oviya engage in verbal duel, Shree leaves the show
Kamal Haasan on Monday said filmmaking in Tamil Nadu has been made difficult deliberately following the government’s decision to levy 30 per cent entertainment tax over and above the newly implemented GST. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect from July 1. Reacting on the double taxation by the state, Haasan said in a statement, “Filmmaking has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime.”
In Tamil Nadu, theatres were shut down on Monday in protest against the high taxation. Haasan said all factions of the industry are agitated. “I am trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self serving and avaricious politician,” he added.
Haasan pointed out that except Tamil Nadu, other neighbouring southern states have desisted from levying additional tax on cinema over and about GST. “In Kerala, the film industry requested the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and he, through his Finance Minister, quickly announced that Kerala will not be levying anymore taxes on the already beleaguered film business,” he said.
“Karnataka has gone even further to facilitate the well being of the film Industry. Telangana and Andhra are also doing their best for their film industries,” he added. The Dasavatharam actor said Tamil Nadu has left Bihar behind in corruption. “Bihar used to be the nation’s whipping boy when it came to corruption. Now, Tamil Nadu has left Bihar leagues behind. Film industry is one among the many industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the state. I anticipate even stronger protests soon,” he added.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 4, 2017 at 11:06 amThen don't make it. It is not such an important thing which parti te in the growth of the country rather it spoils the country.Reply
- Jul 4, 2017 at 11:20 amGrowth from where? In the end all those apps and internet appliances are used to watch movies and songs. It is the content that drives the communications industry. Do not denigrate the entertainment industry upon which millions depend on for their livelihood. Without movie makers such as Kamalahasan, nobody is going to subscribe to the internet providers, and you will not be getting the benefits of scale that you use whenever you use the the information highway. If for nothing else than that be a little more appreciative of the artists and moviemakers.Reply