Kamal Haasan on Bigg Boss Tamil, Indian 2: I will use every opportunity to spread my message

Kamal Haasan will return to host Bigg Boss Tamil in season 2. Kamal Haasan will return to host Bigg Boss Tamil in season 2.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has said that he will use every opportunity that the entertainment industry has to provide him to reach out to people of Tamil Nadu with his message. “Bigg Boss show gives me a wonderful opportunity to go inside the house of millions of people. And I will make use of it to tell what I want to tell them,” the actor said while responding to his critics, who slam him for continuing to work in films and TV shows even after taking the political plunge.

“Bigg Boss Tamil is not a political programme. I can’t openly talk politics on the show. But, I get a chance to share subliminal messages through it,” he added.

Kamal was on a whirlwind tour in Tamil Nadu recently. He has been visiting district-to-district in the state as part of strengthening his political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam at the grassroots level. He said takes television interviews, entertainment shows, and films very seriously due to the sheer scale of their reach.

“You should also pay attention to the kind of films I pick. I have selected Indian 2. I chose that film because I thought it gives me a strong premise to discuss the current politics with the help of my friend Shankar (Indian 2, director),” he said.

He said he could give examples of two political parties in Tamil Nadu which rode to power with the help of the film industry. It was obvious that he was referring to DMK and AIADMK, whose patriarchs, (M. Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran respectively) hugely benefited by the reach of the film industry with the masses.

Kamal also recommended against voting for someone in elections just because he or she is a celebrity. “You should not blindly accept me in politics because I’m a movie star. On what basis will you believe that I will do good in politics? Because I said in my songs so? That is not the way. Look at my life, the things I talk about and ideology I believe in,” he advised. “And then you decide.”

