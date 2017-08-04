Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal to star in Akshay Kumar’s OMG Oh My God remake?

Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal may share screen space again Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal may share screen space again

The latest industry buzz is that movie demigods Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal will be sharing screen space once again. If the reports are to be believed, Kamal has plans to remake Bollywood’s hit film OMG Oh My God, which had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

According to reports, Kamal will direct and produce the remake, besides playing the lead role. He will reportedly reprise Paresh’s roles in the remake, while Mohanlal will play the God’s role, which was played by Akshay in Hindi. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

OMG Oh My God was the big screen adaptation of Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virudh Kanji, which was inspired by Australian film The Man Who Sued God. In the film, Paresh plays an atheist and who ends up becoming a true believer in God. But, not before exposing the religious frauds and fake spiritual leader who make a fortune by feeding off people’s fear of God.

Kamal and Mohanlal together were seen last in 2009 film Unnaipol Oruvan, which became a hit. The film was the official remake of Hindi film, A Wednesday. While Kamal played Nasserudin Shah’s role, Mohanlal essayed the role of commissioner, which was originally by Anupam Kher.

On the career front, Kamal and Mohanlal are already busy with their respective projects.

Kamal is hosting the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil reality show. The show, which had a slow start, is now dominating the pop culture space of Tamil Nadu. In the meantime, he is also busy with the post-production work of his much-delayed film Vishwaroopam 2. The spy-thriller is slated for a release later this year. Following its release, Kamal is expected to resume shooting Sabaash Naidu.

Mohanlal already has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He recently completed shooting for filmmaker Lal Jose’s film Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is gearing up for Onam release. And he will start shooting for Odiyan soon. He is also awaiting the release of Villian.

