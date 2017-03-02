Kamal Haasan meets Shruti Haasan’s rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale

Kamal Haasan in a frame with Micheal Corsale. (Source: Twitter/@DiehardKamalian Kamal Haasan in a frame with Micheal Corsale. (Source: Twitter/@DiehardKamalian

We all know that Kamal Haasan met Queen Elizabeth II in London as part of UK-India Year of Culture 2017, but now the picture of Kamal with Shruti Haasan’s rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale have emerged giving birth to many a speculation.

Earlier this week, Shruti Haasan was spotted at Mumbai airport with her alleged London-based boyfriend Michael Corsale. Reportedly, she has been dating Michael for a few months now.

Shruti’s spokesperson had declined to comment on the nature of relationship she shares with Michael. When Shruti was recently confronted by the media with the question, she finally broke her silence on the subject but she neither confirmed nor denied the speculations around her love life, “I’m not concerned about such speculations, nor do I want to comment on them. And trust me, it doesn’t irritate me, I just choose to ignore such talk because I don’t like to talk about my personal life,” she told Bombay Times.

Shruti’s dating life again made headlines when the shutterbugs clicked her walking with Michael hand-in-hand in Mumbai where she was shooting with Rajkummar Rao for her upcoming film, Behen Hogi Teri. The London-based theatre actor of Italian descent was in India for a week earlier this month to spend quality time with Shruti during the Valentine’s Day weekend. However, he was only spotted by paparazzi on the day he left for his country. Even on the day she was spotted with her alleged boyfriend, she shared a photo on her Facebook and captioned, “Every step counts – together or apart – walto your sunshine.” In the picture, we could see Shruti twinning with her man, both sporting same pair of slippers that were also seen in the airport spotted pictures.

Well, for now, we just have to settle for the fact that Kamal might have met Michael as part of the cultural exchange as both are actors from different countries.

