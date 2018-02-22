  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Sripriya adds star power to Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam

The Makkal Neethi Maiam (People Justice Centre) floated by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has one more popular movie star apart from its top leader.

By: Express Web Desk | Madurai | Published: February 22, 2018 9:49 am
Kamal Haasan political party Makkal Needhi Maiam Sripriya and Kamal Haasan have shared the screen space in many films.
Related News

The Makkal Neethi Maiam (People Justice Centre) floated by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday has one more popular movie star apart from its top leader. Actor Sripriya, a leading heroine of yesteryear, was inducted into the new party’s high-level committee at the party’s launch. She has acted with Kamal in several movies.

Explaining the reason behind the name, Makkal Neethi Maiam, Haasan said, “People ask me what is this ‘Maiam’? And if I am left or right? That is why I kept the name ‘Maiam’, which means centre.”

The party symbol, six arms interlinked around a star at the centre, is in red, white and black. Addressing an audience of around 1,500 people on Wednesday, Haasan went on to explain, “Have you seen my (party’s) flag and symbol? It has the map of new South India. Those six hands represent the six southern states. The star in the middle with six pointers represent truth, people and justice.”

With this, Kamal becomes one more actor from Tamil movie world to float a political party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharati were also present in the public meeting in which Kamal declared the party’s name and flag.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Sathya Service
    Feb 22, 2018 at 11:08 am
    Hello everyone i am Kumar i want to share a my story with you all i was in debt of 35 lacs and my life was in a bad stage i lost all i have gotten before so i made a decision that i want to my and i came online and met a lots of scammers and they took 2 lakh from me and still i could not my after a month i came back online and met one Dr Lau Bern online and he told me the procedure which did,they paid my 1 Cr before the operation and balance 1 Cr after the operation i only spend little money on this process but today am a very happy man and my families are so happy Thank you so much Dr Lau Bern you can contact him on e-mail: (servicecenter249 ) Whatsapp Number 918015861823 or Call 918867434096
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Feb 22: Latest News