Sripriya adds star power to Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam

The Makkal Neethi Maiam (People Justice Centre) floated by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday has one more popular movie star apart from its top leader. Actor Sripriya, a leading heroine of yesteryear, was inducted into the new party’s high-level committee at the party’s launch. She has acted with Kamal in several movies.
Explaining the reason behind the name, Makkal Neethi Maiam, Haasan said, “People ask me what is this ‘Maiam’? And if I am left or right? That is why I kept the name ‘Maiam’, which means centre.”
மாற்றம் வேண்டும் என்று முழங்கினால் மட்டும் ஆகாது…
மாற்றத்தை உருவாக்க உறுதி கூறும் தலைவனின் அணியில் சேர மதுரையில் நான்…
The party symbol, six arms interlinked around a star at the centre, is in red, white and black. Addressing an audience of around 1,500 people on Wednesday, Haasan went on to explain, “Have you seen my (party’s) flag and symbol? It has the map of new South India. Those six hands represent the six southern states. The star in the middle with six pointers represent truth, people and justice.”
With this, Kamal becomes one more actor from Tamil movie world to float a political party.
Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man's simple abode.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharati were also present in the public meeting in which Kamal declared the party’s name and flag.
