Kamal Haasan launches political party Makkal Needhi Maiam: Daughter Shruti wishes for success

It is a big day for Tamil Nadu as actor Kamal Haasan has finally launched his new political party which will be called Makkal Needhi Maiam. While Kamal was busy with the launch and also unveiled the party’s symbol — six arms interlinked around a star, social media is flooded with best wishes for the actor-turned-politician. However, the wish from daughter Shruti Haasan is definitely noteworthy.

Shruti shared a series of tweets. She first tweeted, “1/1 Wishing my dear father all the success on his first step of a million more toward change and political reform – to quote your favourite mahatma Gandhi “be the change you wish to see in the world “ I’m certain your determination and perseverance toward truth and justice cont’d.”

“1/2 we have witnessed in our family ,will now be seen by everyone in our wonderful home of Tamil Nadu,” read another tweet.

Shruti Haasan also shared a picture of her dad and the logo and flag of Kamal Haasan’s new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Actor Sibi tweeted, “Here’s a party with a leader who I feel will bring the much needed change to the system!All the best @ikamalhaasan sir!😊💐 #MakkalNeedhiMaiam #NaalaiNamadhe.”

Kamal Haasan had earlier tweeted, “Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode. #maiam.”

See all congratulatory message for Kamal Haasan on his new political party:

We too congratulate Kamal Haasan for Makkal Needhi Maiam’s launch.

