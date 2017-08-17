Latest news

Kamal Haasan is mentally ill, says Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar

Kamal Haasan is vocal about his stance on the current government in Tamil Nadu. He has made statements on Twitter and in various interviews to media houses. The comments were blunt to the point and in many cases raised important questions. One such question has now led to the actor being called mentally ill by Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar.

Kamal Haasan took to his official Twitter account to express his anger towards the state government on Independence Day. Post that one of the senior ministers of AIADMK, RB Udhaya Kumar lashed out at the actor and called him mentally ill. The Revenue Minister, who had appeared for an interview on NDTV, said, “I think he wants to say something to the people but doesn’t know how to say. Maybe he is having some mental disorder. That’s our conclusion, he’s got some mental disorder.”

This comes in the wake of Kamal asking the current CM to resign from his post after Congress asked for Yogi Adityanath’s resignation in connection to the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy. He had said, “If one state’s CM should resign for a mishap & corruption under his govt. How come no party calls for resignation in TN. Enough crimes done.” Not just the ruling party, he had also mentioned any political party is just a tool for the betterment of people and the nation. He added, “My aim is a better Tamil Nadu. Who dares to strengthen my voice? DMK AIADMK & parties R tools to help. If those tools R blunt find others.”

For a long time now, Kamal Haasan has been hinting at entering politics. His statements, opinions and observations all point to that direction. Smaller things like Kamal requesting people to fight alongside him is what has left people confused. Is he asking for a revolution or will he lead it? If he will, then how? One can only wait to see what happens next.

    Only a certified clinician, who has no conflict of interest with the actor, can make claims on the diagnosis of health issues. Rest, if they do it, are trying to save themselves.
