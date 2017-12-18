Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is not being produced by Dil Raju

Dil Raju on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 Dil Raju on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Ever since Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, was announced earlier this year, buzz in the industry has suggested that Tollywood producer Dil Raju may not go ahead with the big-ticket project, as said earlier. While some sources said Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling Rajinikanth’s 2.0, may take over the production responsibility of Indian 2, sources close to Raju denied any such development.

Indian 2 was announced during the final episode of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which marked Kamal’s foray into television. Kamal revealed that while Shankar will helm the film, Raju will bankroll it.

Raju, who is celebrating his birthday on Monday, has during his media interactions, finally clarified his association with the magnum opus. He has confirmed that he is no longer part of the film, which is the sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian.

“I always want to do sequels after finishing every film. But, things don’t fall in place. About three years ago, I got an idea for Indian 2 and at the same, time I got busy with my other projects. Last two years we had been working on a theme and I was determined to make that into a film. I thought it will be my next film after 2.0 and I’m happy that Indian 2 is happening,” Shankar said earlier.

In the meantime, Raju announced that he will be producing a project, which is a two-hero film.

“Producer Dil Raju in his Birthday Interviews Revealed that He is no longer involved with Kamal-Shankar’s #Indian2. Also #Nithiin #Sharwanand will Team-up for #Daagudumoothalu to be directed by @harish2you,” reported AndhraBoxOffice.Com in a tweet.

Director Harish Shankar S’ previous collaboration with Raju was DJ Duvvada Jagannadham. The Allu Arjun-starrer was declared a box office blockbuster.

