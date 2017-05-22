Kamal Haasan displays Marudhanayagam at Cannes 2017, revival on cards. See pics

Kamal Haasan’s Marudhanayagam at Cannes 2017 Kamal Haasan’s Marudhanayagam at Cannes 2017

Actor Kamal Haasan seemed to have blindsided everyone with his plans to revive his long-delayed project Marudhanayagam. The fans of the actor have gone into a tizzy after the pictures showing the posters of Marudhanayagam being displayed at the Cannes film market landed on the internet. The pictures doing the rounds also gave a glimpse of the Marudhanayagam album showing some gripping stills from the film.

It is very well known that Kamal has been trying to resume the project, which was shelved many years ago due to financial constraints. It won’t be wrong to say that Kamal aspired to do a film like Baahubali in the 1990s itself. The period film Marudhanayagam is based on a freedom fighter and it was launched in 1997 by Queen Elizabeth II. It was touted to become the most expensive Indian film at the time, as the filmmakers reportedly required Rs 85 crore to complete the project. However, the production of the film was stopped halfway as Kamal could not find right producers to fund it.

The buzz is that Lyca International, which is bankrolling Rs 450-crore project, 2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth, has been approached by the actor for the funding. Seeing the glimpses of Marudhanayagam at Cannes only strengthens the hope of fans of watching this epic film on the big screen soon.

Marudhanayagam revolves around an 18th-century warrior, Mohammad Yusuf Khan, who is touted to have led the first rebellion against the British Raj way before India’s first war of independence.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd