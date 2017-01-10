Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Suriya rally together for Jallikattu

Kollywood celebrities support for Jallikattu Kollywood celebrities support for Jallikattu

With Pongal just four days away, the clamour for revoking the ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu is growing louder by the minute. The celebrities of Kollywood have spoken out against the ban even as they unanimously agree that the bull-taming sport is part of Tamil cultural identity and it is crucial for the survival of the indigenous breed.

The traditional bullfighting sport has played a huge role in Tamil cinema for a long time. The sport has been used as a metaphor to establish hero’s strength and courage.

Actor Dhanush was the latest celebrity to lend his support to the pro-Jallikattu movement. “#Jallikattu is an integral element of the voice and identity of Tamilians. #ISupportJallikattu #WeNeedJallikattu #TamilCulture,” he posted on Twitter.

Actor Kamal Haasan observed that unlike Spanish sport of bullfighting, in Jallikattu bulls are not harmed as they are treated like gods in Tamil Nadu. “It is about taming the bull and not causing them physical harm by breaking its horns or other parts,” he said.

Actor Suriya also spoke for lifting the ban on Jaillikattu. “The number of our bull breeds have come down from 200 to just 30. And my question is, what are we doing to protect and preserve the existing breeds? Several of our bulls are getting extinct. And the bulls are part of our culture and identity. Introduce a few regulations, but do not abolish the sport,” he said, during a media interaction.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also took to social media expressing his support for the #WeNeedJaillikattu campaign. He also shared a similar sentiment that of Suriya and said he was one among the millions of Tamilians, who want to preserve this sport.

Music composer and actor GV Prakash has announced a new single called Kombu Vacha Singamda in support of the sport. “#KombuVachaSingamda entire revenue generated thru the song will be given to struggling farmer families … an initiative from our side,” he posted on his Twitter page. Reacting to the latest change of status to Pongal holidays from compulsory to restricted by the central government, he posted, “????????????? Does TN belong to India or not ?”

Music composers like Hip Hop Tamizha, Iman among other Kollywood celebrities have also expressed their support for Jallikattu.

Actor Simbu was one of the first celebrities to voice his support for the pro-Jallikattu movement. “Jallikattu is the cultural symbol of our state and it is our pride too. We have been practicing this art of valour for years, and it is utterly disgraceful when some groups and individuals manage to misguide and misinform the authorities of the governance and judiciary on this art that is considered as a cultural symbol of our state,” he had said.

In 2014, the Supreme Court’s order outlawed the sport that has been practised in Tamil Nadu for ages. The apex court had banned bull-taming sport based on a case made by animal rights activists, who termed Jallikattu as a “cruel” game.

In January this year, the Centre, however, passed a notification allowing the use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, which only irked the SC. The court questioned the Centre as to how can it negate the former’s judgement banning the bullfighting sport.

