Kamal Haasan’s classic hits to be re-release on the big screen

Kamal Haasan’s film to be digitally revamped and rereleased. Kamal Haasan’s film to be digitally revamped and rereleased.

Kamal Haasan’s two hit films from the 80s are all set to be re-released by Darwin Pictures. Vetri Vizha starring Kamal Haasan, Prabhu, Khushboo and Amala Akkineni in the lead roles was directed by Pratap K. Pothen. This digitally enhanced version of this film, which originally released in October 1989, is all set to hit theatres in June 2017. The initial plans is to release the film in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The movie is about a man who has no memory of his past, and how he comes to rediscover himself.

Meendum Kokila, the other film, was released originally in 1981. Other than Kamal, the movie also had Sridevi and Deepa in lead roles. Directed by G.N. Rangarajan, this movie also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award, which was awarded to Sridevi. The movie is about a lawyer and his lust for a female actor and how he pursues an affair.

Also read | Kamal Haasan to make his television debut with Bigg Boss Tamil?

Darwin Pictures had also re-released Kamal Haasan’s Sakala Kala Vallavan in T. Nagar’s Krishnaveni theatre in February. The concept of re-releasing movies has become a trend, especially after superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster movie Basha hit the screen in February to a resounding response from the audience.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently on a break after his leg injury. After recovery, the schedule for his upcoming film Sabaash Naidu is expected to resume. The Thoongavanam actor is also directing this film, which is a spin-off of Dasavatharam. Balaram Naidu, one of the nine characters of this film, will be the protagonist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd