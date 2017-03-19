Kamal Haasan’s brother and producer Chandrahasan dead

Kamal Haasan’s brother Chandrahasan passed away. Kamal Haasan’s brother Chandrahasan passed away.

Film producer Chandrahasan, the elder brother of actor Kamal Haasan, died in London on Saturday night. The 82-year-old was at the residence of his daughter Anu Hasan, when he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Kamal has two elder brothers – Charuhasan and Chandrahasan. Besides sharing a close bond with Kamal, Chandrahasan also held the position of the executive producer at the Raaj Kamal International banner. He handled the production of films like Virumandi, Vishwaroopam, Thoongavanam among others. Before joining the showbiz, Chandrahasan was a practicing lawyer. He was also Kamal’s biggest strength and stood by the actor during various struggles including the Vishwaroopam ban.

Kamal had once said, that he wouldn’t have made so many quality films under the Raaj Kamal International, without the guidance of his elder brother, Chandrahasan.

Chandrahasan’s demise comes close on the heels of passing of his wife Geethamani, who died in January this year at the age of 73. While the Haasan family was still mourning the death of Geethamani, Chandrahasan’s death comes as a big loss to them and the industry. His daughter Anu Hasan is also an actor and a popular TV host. The details of his last rites and cremation are still unknown.

On the work front, Kamal’s film Sabash Naidu has been postponed indefinitely due to several technical reasons. The actor, however, is now personally involved in clearing the roadblocks of his much-awaited film, which is a sequel to his 2013 film Vishwaroopam. Kamal said that now the film is under post production, which will take about six months, following which the film is expected to release around August.

