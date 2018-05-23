Kamal Haasan booked for visiting victims of Tuticorin police firing

Kamal Haasan visited victims of Tuticorin police firing Kamal Haasan visited victims of Tuticorin police firing

A case has been booked against actor-politician Kamal Haasan for visiting the Government Hospital in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, where Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code has been enforced. He went to the hospital with the supporters of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam to see the victims of police firing that took place on Tuesday.

Kamal arrived at the hospital during a chaotic time. According to the TV reports, the kin and friends of the family were staging a protest outside the hospital against District Collector N Venkatesh, who had also gone to personally visit those who were injured in the shooting.

Kamal was allowed by the police to get inside the hospital.

#Correction Kamal Haasan met people who were injured in #SterliteProtest yesterday, at General Hospital in #Thoothukudi; family of victims said, ‘Please come and see what they have done to us’ (Earlier translation was incorrect, hence deleted) pic.twitter.com/t9OwmDZqiv — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Addressing the media after his hospital visit, he said, “Those who ordered the police firing in Tuticorin should step down. This will be their smallest punishment. A bigger punishment awaits them. It is a political punishment that the people will definitely give them. Before that, if they have a good conscience they have to step down.”

A huge group of protesters took out a rally towards the Tuticorin district collectorate as part of the ongoing agitation against Sterlite Copper plant. In the ensuing violence, the police opened fire at the demonstrators killing 11 on Tuesday and injured more than 35 people. Another person was killed in a fresh round of firing on Wednesday.

The police action has incensed the entire Tamil film industry. Actors have been issuing statements condemning the extreme response of the police force to control the protesters.

