Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil begins: Meet the 15 contestants of the show, see photos

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s television show Bigg Boss Tamil began on Sunday. The first season of the popular reality show marks the debut of the versatile actor on the small screen. It was a different experience to watch Kamal as a TV host with his usual dose of sarcasm.

Following the tradition of Bigg Boss show, Kamal gave the tour of the house to the audience, explained the few basic rules of the house and introduced the celebrity contestants in the first episode. The first episode of the show was not as interesting and entertaining as everyone expected it to be though. Kamal was the only saving grace but it’s hard to say if he managed to strike a chord with the viewers as a TV host with his debut performance. The participants will live in the house for 100 days and the last person that manages to stay will be crowned as the winner.

The 15 contestants from for the first season has a good combination of comedians, struggling and up-and-coming actors and a few well-known faces of Tamil cinema.

Shree was the first contestant to be introduced on the show. He made his debut with the critically acclaimed film Vazhakku Enn 18/9 in 2012 and his previous film Maanagaram, which released earlier this year, received rave reviews and became a hit at the box office too.

Anuya was the second contestant, who made an entry on the stage with a dance performance. She was embroiled in a scandal sparked by RJ singer Suchitra’s now-deactivated Twitter handle. Some alleged nude pictures of Anuya were shared on Suchitra’s Twitter page, along with a slew of controversial celebrity pictures, posts and nude clips. She shot to fame after her debut Tamil film Siva Manasula Sakthi became a big hit in 2009.

Senior comedian Vaiyapuri is also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor who began his career in the industry in 1993 has done hundreds of films so far. But, interestingly most of his memorable roles were in the films that had Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Vaiyapuri said agreeing to contest in the Bigg Boss show was one of the difficult choices he had to make in his life, as he will not be able to see his family for 100 days.

Actor-choreographer Gayathri Raghuram is one of the big names to have entered the Bigg Boss house. She is the daughter of noted dance choreographer, Raguram. And she made her acting debut in 2002 with Charlie Chaplin. And she later started choreographing songs in the film. She is currently awaiting the release of her directorial debut Yaathumaagi Nindral, which is reportedly based on background dancers.

Actor Bharani hails from Kamal Haasan’s native Paramakudi. He made an impressive debut with superhit film, Naadodigal. He acted in about three films after that but none of them made a mark in the industry like his first film.

Raiza Wilson was a Miss India contestant and a model, waiting for her first break in the showbiz. She hopes that Bigg Boss will provide her with the right platform to gain fame and right opportunities in the industry.

Snehan is a Tamil poet, actor and AIADMK supporter. He has written lyrics for over 2,500 songs since his debut film Putham Puthu Poove in 1997.

Oviya is an up-and-coming female actor in Tamil cinema. She rose to fame with the 2010 comedy film Kalavani and has acted in several films, in Telugu and Malayalam too.

Harathi Ganesh is a comedy actor and reality TV show contestant. She is married to comedian Ganeshkar, who was her partner on dance reality show Maanada Mayilada.

Aarar is a model and actor from Tiricy.

Ganja Karuppu is also a popular comedian in the industry. He is known for films like Raam, Paruthiveeran, Subramaniyapuram, and Naadodigal, Kalavani.

Juliana shot to fame during Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu.

Ganesh Venkatram is known for his performance in Kamal’s 2009 film Unnaipol Oruvan and Trisha’s Abhiyum Naanum that came out in 2008.

Shakthi Vasudevan is an actor and son of director P. Vasu. He was last seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Shivalinga that released earlier this year.

Namitha was the surprise contestant of the show. Earlier, it was said that the first season of the show will have 14 contestants. However, the total tally at the end of the debut night stood at 15. Namitha needs no introducing among Kollywood fans.

