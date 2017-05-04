Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss gets a house worth Rs 1 crore

Kamal Haasan will be hosting the first season of Big Boss Tamil version to be aired on Vijay TV. Kamal Haasan will be hosting the first season of Big Boss Tamil version to be aired on Vijay TV.

A house set worth over Rs one crore is being constructed for the Tamil version of popular reality show Bigg Boss, to be hosted by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan in his maiden television avatar. The Hindi version hosted by Salman Khan is already at Season 10, and has become one of the most popular reality TV shows. Now, the Tamil version is set to be broadcast by Vijay TV.

“A lavish house set on a budget of over Rs. 1 crore is being constructed at EVP theme park. The team is busy preparing the participants’ list of 15 members, including two cricketers. The first season of the show will be aired from June 18 on Vijay TV,” a source from the unit told IANS.

On taking up the role of the show’s host, Haasan said in a statement,”When ‘Bigg Boss’ approached me to play the host, I funnily quipped, who better than me, right? All my life, I have been under a constant watch and have been judged on whatever I have done, public or private. But now, the roles are reversed, as I would stand with the audiences and watch these celebrities in the house survive this ordeal.”

The show will be aired on prime time Monday to Sunday. It will be 9 pm on weekdays and 8.30 pm on weekends.

Haasan, according to the source, will shoot for few episodes and then recommence work on his multi-lingual comedy film Sabash Naidu. Currently, he is all set to complete work for Vishwaroopam 2.

