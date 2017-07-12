Kamal Haasan’s arrest demanded by Hindu Makkal Katchi for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil

Kamal Haasan’s arrest demanded by a Hindu fringe group for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Kamal Haasan’s arrest demanded by a Hindu fringe group for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil.

Bigg Boss Tamil is in its third week, and so far the show has been doing well. While there are negative comments and observations from audience, it has only added to the buzz of the show that it is being hosted by none other than Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. While Anuya and Ganja Karuppu have been evicted from the house in the first two weeks of the show, Hindu Makkal Katchi now demands that the host of the show be arrested. A complaint has been filed by the nationalist Hindu party in Tamil Nadu which cited that the show is against Tamil culture.

The complaint was filed with the Chennai Police Commissioner. In an interview with India Today, Chakrapani Maharaj of Hindu Mahasabha said, “Things shown in Bigg Boss are against the cultural value of India and no one who supports Indian culture will support this show. Earlier also Kamal Haasan has spoken against Mahabharat and Hindu culture, and we are sure that in future he will again speak something through this show that will hurt Hindu sentiments.”

Kamal, who appears on the show twice a week, specifically on the weekend episode has been taking potshots at the society and government in general indirectly through sarcastic remarks on his show. He had, in fact, answered to the many allegations that the show is against Tamil culture by explaining that according to him, the show is a social experiment. He had also said that he accepted to be a part of the show only because he thought that this would benefit people.

This complaint against the popular actor comes after he courted controversy by commenting about the epic, Mahabharata. He had said, “In Mahabharata, Panchali was used as a pawn while the men gambled. She was used as a collateral. And India is a country that respects and honours a book that revolves around men using a woman to gamble away as if she was a mere object.” As a result, a PIL was filed against him for derogatory remarks by the same fringe group.

Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on June 25 and is being aired on Star Vijay.

