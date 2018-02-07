Watch: Kamal Haasan and Shruti jam together in an adorable video

Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan are all smiles in this adorable video. Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan are all smiles in this adorable video.

It is well known that Shruti Haasan is a talented musician. The beautiful lady has lent her voice to several songs across languages with several hits under her belt. In fact, she composed the music for Kamal Haasan’s Unnai Pol Oruvan much before she ventured into acting. Kamal, on the other hand, is called Ulaganayagan for a reason. A singer himself, the veteran has sung several hit numbers for his movies and others as well. In a video posted by Shruthi, the musician father-duo share a jamming moment together. Seated at a piano together, we see Kamal gesticulate to a tune being played and Shruti bursts out in laughter. The adorable video is breaking the internet getting more than four lakh views in just a few hours.

Notably, Shruti and Kamal have worked together for the first time recently in Sabash Naidu. The spin-off of Kamal’s character from Dasavatharam is helmed by the actor himself and it also stars his daughter Shruti. Ramya Krishnan and Brahmandam play important roles in the film.

Shruti Haasan has said that she will be focusing on music more than films this year. The Singam 3 actor said that juggling different industries has left her with no time to spend on her music. “Three industries and multiple films simultaneously were leaving little time for me to find myself. People were forming opinions about me, almost to the point of pigeonholing and that’s the last thing I want,” she said in an interview to Mid-day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd