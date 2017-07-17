Kamal Haasan a third-rate actor: AIADMK ministers attack Bigg Boss Tamil host in personal terms

Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan is attacked by TN govt Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan is attacked by TN govt

The spat between ministers of Tamil Nadu and actor Kamal Haasan became intense and ugly after the AIADMK lawmakers sought to discredit the actor by attacking him blatantly in personal terms. Tamil Nadu law minister C V Shanmugam described Kamal as a “third-rate” actor who was willing to do anything for money.

“He (Kamal) is unfit to comment about the government. He is a third-rate actor, who has no opportunities in films. He has no moral right to comment on our government or people of this country,” Shanmugam told the reporters in Villupuram.

Shanmugam did not stop at that. The minister alleged that Kamal was also unfit to speak on women’s rights. “He was living with an actress (for years) without marrying her and then chased her away. It was against our culture,” Shanmugam said.

The minister was referring to Kamal’s live-in relationship with actor Gauthami that lasted for 13 long years. However, they both parted ways last year due to some personal differences.

“He is hosting a TV show called Bigg Boss just for the sake of money. The entire show is under his control. The contestants of the show have been making casteist remarks against the socially backwards people. I urge Kamal be booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Act,” he said.

Not just Shanmugam, minister for municipal administration S P Velumani and Information minister Kadambur Raju also threatened Kamal with ‘tax audits’ and ‘federal action’ if he continued his criticism of the government.

Kamal recently had observed that Tamil Nadu has overtaken Bihar when it comes to corruption, adding that no government department in the state was clean. It is not the first time Kamal had crossed the AIADMK government. He has been in the party’s bad books for a long time now. He also shared a troubled history with former Tamil Nadu chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

