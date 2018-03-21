Kalidas Jayaram signs Premam director Alphonse Puthran’s next

Kalidas Jayaram has said Alphonse’s third directorial outing has an interesting storyline. Kalidas Jayaram has said Alphonse’s third directorial outing has an interesting storyline.

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, who made his screen debut recently with Poomaram, has been cast in director Alphonse Puthran’s next directorial venture in Tamil. Talking to a newspaper, the actor confirmed that he will soon join the sets of the yet-untitled project.

Alphonse’s last release was romantic drama Premam, which became a cult hit when it released in 2015. He was also expected to helm a project with superstar Mammootty starring in the lead role. But, so far no development has taken place on that front.

The said project will be Alphonse’s second outing in Tamil after bilingual Neram, which had Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Neram did not make much noise at the box office in Tamil Nadu, when it released in 2013. His second film in Malayalam, again with Nivin, Premam ran for 260 days in Tamil Nadu achieving a cult status among the movie audience.

Kalidas has said Alphonse’s third directorial outing has an interesting storyline.

Kalidas, meanwhile, has garnered rave reviews for his debut film Poomaram, a campus-based film.

“Loved watching #Poomaram. This is a movie that will be etched in my heart for a long long time. Poomaram is poetic yet so realistic. To me, this is one among the best classics of Malayalam cinema. For anyone who has been part of college youth festivals, this movie has moments and magic that will make you nostalgic. The meaningful climax is done with much perfection. Kalidas Jayaram, what a flying start this is! All the new actors in the film also need to be appreciated for their stand out performance. It’s truly a light hearted, feel good movie from Abrid Shine . Go & experience Poomaram in theatres!,” wrote Nivin Pauly on his Facebook page.

Poomaram is made by a bunch of young and talented newcomers. The film created a lot of buzz on the internet when the first song titled “Njaanum, Njaanumentaalum” was released by the filmmakers. The song went viral by raking in more than 10 million views on YouTube within 33 days of its release. The song was composed by debutante Faizal Razi to lyrics written by unknown writer/writers.

Poomaram is written and directed by Abrid Shine.

