Kalakalappu 2 trailer: Jiiva, Jai and Shiva promise a laugh riot

The trailer of director Sundar C’s Kalakalappu 2 introduces the key characters of the comedy film. Like the first film Kalakalappu, which came out in 2012, this film also has Rs 10 crore at stake and a group of eccentric characters chasing this big money.

Sundar has assigned each hero, which is three, by the way, a role to perform. While Jiiva plays an action hero and Jai plays a role of an emotional person, who wants to hack his own father. (The character doesn’t seem as dark as it sounds in words). Shiva plays an all-nonsense con artist, who promises to draw more laughs than other two heroes.

Shiva had also played the leading role in the first film and he had carried the film on his shoulder. It seems like none of the characters in the film has a real name.

Actors Nikki Galrani and Catherine Tresa play the female leads in the comedy film. Each character is known by the name of his or her role in the film. For example, Nikki Galrani is called Innocent Heroine, Catherine goes by the name Broadminded Heroine, Sathish as Heroine Brother, Robo Shankar as Kutty Villain.

Actor VTV Ganesh as Heroine Father seems the equivalent to the character played by Ilavarasu in the first film. He gets beaten up by everyone in the film for no mistake of his. Instead of a run-down hotel, here we get a mansion, which is guarded by an ageing labrador. Sundar has retained the basic premise and main conflict, illicit money, for his second franchise installment.

