Kalakalappu 2 teaser: This Jai-Jiiva starrer looks like a fun, colourful film

The teaser of Sundar C’s Kalakalappu 2 is out and it is more colorful than Holi in Chennai. You can actually play ‘colour, colour what colour’ with the resplendent teaser. Much like the first installment, the film looks to be fun, happy-go-lucky entertainer. Kalakappu 2 has Jiiva, Jai, Nikki Galrani and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The film also has Mirchi Siva and Nandita Swetha in important roles. Notably, Siva is the only person who was also part of the first film. Kalakalappu 2 has music by Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi.

Kalakappu 2 is also directed by Sundar C and is bankrolled by his production company Avni movies. The first film Kalakalappu aka Masala Cafe revolved around the lives of two brothers who struggle to revive their age-old restaurant. The hilarious story was a hit. Kalakappu starred Vimal, Mirchi Siva, Anjali and Oviya.

Kalakappu 2 is currently in post production and is expected to hit the theatres during Pongal next year. After Kalakappu 2, Sundar C is set to begin work on his magnum opus Sangamithra.

The big-budget film will star Jayam Ravi, Arya and Disha Patani in lead roles. Disha Patani replaced Shruthi Haasan after the latter walked out of the project. A period drama the film was launched at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. With a budget of around Rs 250 crore, the film will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi under Sri Thenandal Films banner. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will be scoring the music for the film.

