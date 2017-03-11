Kajol wraps up shooting for Dhanush’s VIP 2, see pics

Kajol with Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth on the sets of VIP 2 Kajol with Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth on the sets of VIP 2

Bollywood actress Kajol has wrapped up her portions for her upcoming Tamil film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. The film is fast approaching the completion as the filmmakers reportedly have plans to release it in July. “Completed @KajolAtUN mam portions today …#grateful #thrilled …racing towards the finish line !!!!#RaghuvaranIsBack #Vip2 @dhanushkraja,” posted director Soundarya Rajinikanth on her Twitter account.

Kajol seemed to have really enjoyed shooting for her Tamil projects, which was quite evident from her earlier social media posts. VIP 2 is special for her acting career for two reasons. The film marks her comeback in Tamil after 20 long years and the other reason is she is said to be playing the villain in the film. She was last seen playing a negative role in 1997 film Gupt.

She successfully proved her calibre by pulling off a negative character of an obsessive lover in Rajiv Rai’s Gupt, which in return brought her a lot of awards and recognition. She became the first female actor to be nominated in the category of a negative role and won the Filmfare award in 1998 for the same.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Amala Paul, who is playing the female lead, are expected to complete their portions by the first week of April. The film went on the floors in December with the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth.

The first look posters were released in January hinting at a face-off between characters of Dhanush and Kajol. Soundarya has retained all the main actors from the first film for VIP 2, including Vivek, Amala Paul and, Samuthirakani. The bilingual film will be shot in Tamil and Telugu and will be co-produced by V Creations along with Wunderbar Films.

